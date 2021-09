Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Randi Macadangdang scored in the 48th minute on an assist from Bethany Tee and the Azusa Pacific women’s soccer team beat UH Hilo 1-0 at the Hilo soccer field.

The Falcons (6-2) outshot the Vulcans (3-3) 7-5.

Vulcans fall in close soccer contest

David Kwinn scored on an assist from David Medeiros and Azusa Pacific dropped UH Hilo 1-0 in a men’s soccer match in Hilo. The Cougars jumped to 5-1, while the Vulcans fell to 2-3.

Chaminade sweeps Dominican

Lataisa Saulala buried nine kills and Brooklen Pea added seven as the Chaminade volleyball team swept Dominican 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.

Chaminade improved to 13-1 while Dominican fell to 0-13.

UH Hilo makes quick work of Academy of Art

Bria Beale had 12 kills and UH Hilo swept Academy of Art 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 in Oakland, Calif.

The Vulcans improved to 6-2 while the Poets fell to 4-9.

Fresno Pacific sneaks past HPU

Corinne Acosta buried 24 kills and added 24 digs as Fresno Pacific beat Hawaii Pacific 25-11, 17-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11.

The Sharks fell to 2-10 while the Sunbirds improved to 4-10.