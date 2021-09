Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The last time Kamehameha and Punahou played, the Warriors were ranked No. 6 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Punahou was No. 4. It was week one. Punahou escaped Aloha Stadium with a 33-28 come-from-behind win over the Warriors.

Now, Kamehameha shares the No. 1 ranking in the state with Saint Louis after upsetting the Crusaders, 23-21, last Friday. Despite the win over Kamehameha on Aug. 27, Punahou has dropped to No. 5 because of the ascent of the Warriors.

Punahou coach Nate Kia knows what he sees.

“They looked much more polished against Saint Louis than when we played them to open the season,” he said.

The rematch of Kamehameha (1-1) and Punahou (1-1) is on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

“When we scrimmaged Kamehameha (last spring), they had a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm. It was a different team. They played well together and that’s what I saw on Friday, too,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “Right now the three teams are all playing good football. We’re all young with good players who need to work hard and we’ve got to coach them up. Kamehameha is doing a great job of coaching. Punahou, too.”

One constant has been the stellar play of Kamehameha’s offensive line and running back Noah Bartley. The senior has enjoyed perhaps the best run-blocking unit in the state. Bartley is also a powerful runner who often moves entire scrums with his lower-body strength.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound playmaker has rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries. He also leads the Warriors in receiving with seven catches for 143 yards and one touchdown.

Junior Kealii Ah Yat shows plenty of potential. He is averaging a solid 7.1 yards per pass attempt.

Punahou quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele has passed for 594 yards and four TDs in two contests. He will face a Kamehameha defense that surprised Saint Louis. Linebacker/defensive end Dylan Palama had a huge sack to end the Crusaders’ final drive last week.

Punahou hasn’t run the ball with any consistency. Ala‘i Williams has 25 yards on 11 attempts to lead Buffanblu rushers. If the Punahou O-line can give Sagapolutele enough time, a ground attack might not be necessary.

Astin Hange has been one of the most dynamic newcomers of the 2021 season with 14 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown for Punahou. Ean Kamau-Waikiki (nine, 120, TD), Noah Macapulay (eight, 106, TD) and Peyton Macapulay (four, 63) have been dangerous after the catch.

Saint Louis I-AA at No. 7 ‘Iolani, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

The I-AA Crusaders (1-0, 1-0 ILH) have the girth, skills and speed to hang with ‘Iolani, which clinched the ILH D-I title and a state-tournament berth with a win over Damien last week. Raiders coach Wendell Look anticipates a tough battle.

“They’re a mini-version of their varsity team on both sides of the ball. They have a heck of a quarterback (Jaron Sagapolutele), explosive receivers. Solid running backs, not big, but quick. They’re 10th graders, but they’ve got some beef over there,” Look said. “Defensively, up front, they’re big. The front seven is real active against the run.”

‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH) has been steadfast about controlling the line of scrimmage and putting senior Brody Bantolina to work. The 5-8, 160-pound running back has 505 yards and 10 TDs on 76 rushes, often sitting the second half of ‘Iolani’s games. That has allowed first-year starting quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui to develop. The junior has passed for 660 yards and six TDs with only one interception in 102 pass attempts.

Kai Preusser, a 6-1, 175-pound senior, leads the Raiders with 16 catches for 264 yards with two TDs. Tristan Martinez has also been a reliable playmaker with 15 receptions for 118 yards.

Sophomore Taniela Taliauli has been a welcome target with three TDs in his seven catches (111 yards). Kaeo Miyahira (nine, 103, one) and Lathan Mokiao (eight, 70) give Hoomanawanui plenty of options as a passer.

Saint Louis I-AA coach Dylan Spray sees a cerebral challenge for his young team of freshman and sophomores.

“The one thing we’ve been preaching to the kids all week is discipline. Know your assignments, don’t worry about being the hero, know where you need to be and we’ll be fine,” Spray said. “If you’re undisciplined, ‘Iolani will beat you.”

Pac-Five vs. Damien, Aloha Stadium, Friday, 5 p.m.

The Monarchs (2-3, 2-3 ILH) enter their homecoming game on a two-game losing streak since beating Pac-Five, 27-21, in a thriller three weeks ago.

Sylas Alaimalo got a break last week in a loss to ‘Iolani, focusing on defense only in the first half.

Sylas Alaimalo has rushed for 235 yards and three TDs on just 39 carries (6 yards per rush). Sophomore Nalu Chinen-Zablan is learning on the job after being moved from slotback to quarterback in recent weeks. The Monarchs continue to improvise since losing speedy Jensen Tanele to injury three weeks ago.

“It’s a lesson. We’re all learning together especially for the year we’re having, with me as a first-time (head) coach,” Damien coach Anthony Tuitele said. “I know Pac-Five is going for us. They just want to win.”

The Wolfpack (0-4, 0-4 ILH) came into the season with a handful of returnees and a whole lot of green players who hadn’t played varsity football before.

“I love our kids’ attitude. ‘We are the lucky ones’ is their takeaway, especially when things are getting tough,” Pac-Five coach Kena Heffernan said. “They are not necessarily grizzled veterans, but I wouldn’t consider them all rookies anymore. They have had more TV time than any team in Pac-Five history.”