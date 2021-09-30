Hawaii football team’s Calvin Turner can turn things around in a hurry

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calvin Turner, like his surname, is pivotal.

In the University of Hawaii football team’s second game of the season, Turner got the ball, headed right, made a U-turn, and then outraced Portland State defenders on the left side for a 34-yard touchdown. Last week, Turner ran to his left, turned, and sped around the right side for a 14-yard score.

Both change-of-direction runs were selected to ESPN SportsCenter’s top-10 plays of the days.

“It’s crazy,” Turner said of the national attention. “The first time it was insane to see myself (on SportsCenter). And now, to do it twice in one season, it’s a dream come true just to be on ESPN. I always watched it as a kid. Definitely a dream come true.”

For Turner’s teammates, the unexpected is not unexpected.

“The offensive line always made a joke, ‘when Calvin runs the ball, go the opposite way, because he’s going to show up sooner or later,’” Turner said.

Right tackle Gene Pryor always prepares for the improvisational play.

“Calvin is an explosive player,” Pryor said. “When he’s getting the ball, you never know what he’s going to do. He always wants to make plays happen. As an offensive line, you’ve got to stay on your toes and be ready for the re-direct and make sure you’re blocking people legally. That way he can get the touchdown and score for us.”

In two seasons at UH after transferring from Jacksonville, Turner has ignored “stop” and “slow” signs as a wideout, slot receiver, running back, and wildcat quarterback. In the first five games, he is averaging 7.5 post-catch yards on his 27 receptions, and 4.3 after-contact yards on 24 carries.

Of his play-making creativity, Turner said, “I would say it just happens in a game. I can’t tell you what I’m looking at or what happens, it just sort of happens.”

In 15 snaps as the wildcat, Turner has yet to throw an official pass. (One throw was voided because of a penalty.) Despite defenses tracking Turner, even employing a spy defender, the odds favor a keeper or quarterback draw. But against New Mexico State, Turner opted to give the football to Dedrick Parson, who raced 23 yards for a touchdown.

“Anyone who makes a big play — defense, offense — I’m excited for them,” Turner said. “I’m always happy for them We’re a team. In order for us to win, everybody has to put their piece in it, do their part. When my teammates make a big play, I’m always excited for them.”

The Warriors have lost 13 in a row against nationally ranked opponents. Fresno State, ranked 18th, is UH’s homecoming guest this Saturday at the Ching Complex.

“We know how important this game is,” Turner said. “It will be a great deal to the program and the state of Hawaii to beat a ranked opponent, especially a rival.”