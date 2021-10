Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How do you assess the future for astronomy at the Maunakea reserve, given all the conflict over the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) project and observatories in general?

I am cautiously optimistic about the future of Hawaii astronomy. Cautious given the controversy evident in recent years about Maunakea; optimistic given the potential for fantastic outcomes on so many fronts linked to Maunakea.

The key to everything is understanding and appreciating the majesty of Maunakea, from which our future flows. With new land authorization on the horizon supporting Maunakea astronomy and more, we are in a position to enable the future of a large fraction of 21st-century astronomy, with important links between Indigenous ways of knowing and contemporary science.

I am certain that what is at stake transcends today’s polarized views about Maunakea. Open minds and hearts will make it possible for astronomy to be a catalyst for supporting numerous Maunakea interests.

Has the debate over the use of the mountain had an impact on the university’s astronomy academic program, through its teaching approach and/or enrollment?

Enrollment at the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy (IfA) remains strong. That is a testament to the incredible educational opportunities for students in astronomy at UH, which critically links to the Maunakea and Haleakala observatories.

As a graduate of the IfA, I take great pride in what we offer students compared to other university astronomy programs worldwide. I am deeply committed to seeing our students have the opportunities I had decades ago, which led to the successes I have enjoyed in my career. Coming back to lead the IfA is a reflection of my personal commitment to give back and pay it forward.

If UH is replaced in governance of the reserve, how would that affect the operation?

That depends on the nature of the replacement and how it relates to UH, the Maunakea Observatories, and community.

Sustaining the caliber of research, education, workforce development, land stewardship, cultural advancement, technology development and community engagement that is occurring already must be carefully considered in any new governance model. Establishing confidence in the international funding agencies that sponsor Maunakea astronomy is essential for alternate governance models.

The challenge is creating, substantially from scratch, an alternate governance in the next five years that would be broadly recognized and accepted: All of the Maunakea Observatories are legally committed to decommission their facilities and complete their site restorations by the end of 2033, when the current Maunakea Science Reserve Master Lease expires.

A state commitment to the future of Maunakea astronomy through new land authorization needs to be made by mid-decade to avoid the loss of not just Maunakea astronomy, but a large fraction of 21st-century astronomy.

Do you believe TMT will be built, finally?

A turning point will be the ranking TMT receives in the National Academy of Sciences Astronomy Decadal Survey (aka Astro2020), which should be released later this year. If TMT (as part of the U.S. Extremely Large Telescope program) is highly ranked, that opens the possibility of National Science Foundation (NSF) funding for TMT at a level that could complete the project next decade.

NSF funding in turn means federal involvement in the TMT project locally. While it is impossible to predict outcomes, having the federal government involved in the “TMT conversation” for the first time could be pivotal. For all of these reasons, yes, I think TMT can be built, but it will require a new paradigm energized by many perspectives, some of which have not been heard yet.

What prospects for scientific discovery do you find most exciting? What’s ahead for Hawaii astronomy?

To answer this, think back to the state of the world when the Maunakea Science Reserve Master Lease was signed in 1968 and how far technology has evolved since then. Now, imagine technology available 50 years into the future.

Astronomy is technology-driven, and its discovery horizon is substantially defined by the tools of the trade at any given time. Since 1968, footprints were left on the moon, microelectronics led to smartphones, self-driving cars and super computers, the internet was established creating the information age, and gravitational waves created by distant merging black holes were detected.

In that same time, Maunakea observatory Nobel prize-winning research was conducted, infrared array and segmented mirror technology was established that helped forge the future of astronomy, the most distant objects in our solar system and entire universe were discovered, the first images of an exoplanetary system were recorded, and the dominant form of energy in the universe (dark energy) detected. I think it’s safe to say that future discoveries made through Hawaii astronomy will be simply breathtaking.

THE BIO FILE

>> Title: Director, University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy

>> Professional history: After graduating from UH-IfA, spent four years as resident astronomer at Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, then numerous positions during 18 years at Gemini Observatory including five years as director, then 10 years as director of Canada-France- Hawaii Telescope.

>> Community: Member of numerous boards including Maunakea Management Board, Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce, Pacific Center for Advanced Technology Training, THINK Fund, president-elect Hawaii Island Chamber of Commerce.

>> Personal: Married with three keiki raised in Hawaii; avid supporter of education and community outreach; lifelong woodworker and upland game bird hunter with my golden retrievers.

>> One more thing: Patience is the greatest virtue.