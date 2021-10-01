Off the News: Hope for happy Hawaii cows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Big Island Dairy met an ignoble end in 2018, following charges it was violating the federal Clean Water Act, specifically by discharging wastewater into streams in its Ookala community.

Now it appears that the dairy could be back, on far better terms. New owners Chad and Stephanie Buck of Hawaii Foodservice Alliance speak of allowing the land to heal before coming back with a much smaller, more sustainable, non-industrial dairy. Fresh island milk from happier cows — here’s hoping they can make it real.

Mail those holiday cards ASAP

Today — just in time for Christmas — the U.S. Postal Service kicks off its new service standards for first-class mail and periodicals. Also: First-class stamps now will cost $0.58, up 3 cents.

Mail those cards early “if it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination,” advised the USPS. That would be any mainland-bound Yule card, of course. Pair this with the news about supply-chain slowdowns on everything, and we all had better get cracking on holiday cards and gifts. Now.