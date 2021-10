Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Three days after Gov. David Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program that he hopes to see University of Hawaii fans return, House Speaker Scott Saiki wrote a letter to Ige on Thursday proposing that a limited number of UH fans be allowed into Ching Stadium for this Saturday’s homecoming football game.

“It is important that you make a prompt decision to ensure public participation and support of UH athletics, recruiting ability, and limited revenue generation,” Saiki wrote. “Permitting a modicum of spectators will also demonstrate to other states that Hawai‘i is returning to normalcy, but in a far more prescribed manner (such as your relaxed travel policy). My understanding is that UH is already prepared to implement these control measures and others.”

Saiki proposed six steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 at the game against Fresno State, including unspecified limits on the number of spectators.

His proposals:

>> “Limiting the number of spectators;

>> “Requiring spectators to produce a vaccination card and a negative test from a trusted testing partner (as opposed to a home test);

>> “Requiring spectators to wear masks except while eating and drinking;

>> “Requiring social distancing;

>> “Providing hand sanitizer and other appropriate safety equipment; and

>> “Emphasizing that unvaccinated persons will not be permitted in the stadium.”

Ching Stadium was built to accommodate 9,000 spectators, but it’s unclear how many could fit to allow for social distancing.

On Monday, Ige told “Spotlight Hawaii” that he’s optimistic that UH sports could see a return of limited numbers of fans “this season.”

During his appearance, Ige called himself “a big fan of UH athletics” who is “definitely hurting” because he cannot attend men’s and women’s sports.

“I look forward to lifting restrictions and attending UH athletic and other public events just like anyone else, and we’re almost there,” Ige said. “Your health and safety remain our No. 1 priority.

“Even though the case counts have improved, cases are still higher than the peak we experienced last summer. If Hawaii was to experience another spike in cases, our health care system could be easily overwhelmed.”

To get limited numbers of fans back in the stands, Ige said, many details need to be worked out, such as whether food and drinks will be available and how to control the flow of fans.

“How do you avoid those mash-ups where people just get released?” Ige asked. “It certainly is an opportunity for people to get infected if somebody is infected in that audience.”

But, Ige said, “I really do think that we will get to a point this season where we will begin to invite fans back. It will be tiered. We would definitely want to start with fewer people rather than just allowing all fans to attend.”