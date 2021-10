Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Make-A-Wish Hawaii has announced the addition of three members to its volunteer board of directors.

>> Jade Richardson is president of Road Builders Corp. Richardson became part of the Make-A-Wish Hawaii ohana more than 20 years ago when her daughter’s wish to visit Walt Disney World was granted.

>> Cayenne Pe‘a is a principal and co-founder at Alaka‘i Development, a residential development firm. Pe‘a previously worked as director of finance for Forest City Hawaii, leading a team that managed a portfolio of 6,700 military homes.

>> Darius “Bubba” Monsef is a technology entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of BraveCare.com, a company focused on bringing modern, high-quality, affordable health care to kids across the country. Monsef is also a board member at Montessori Education Center of Hawaii.

