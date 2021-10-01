Rearview Mirror: Kapiolani college’s early roots traced back to 1946
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
KAPIOLANI COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Kapiolani Community College now occupies a beautiful campus behind Diamond Head, where Fort Ruger once was located.
Swimming at the Natatorium and attending football games at Honolulu Stadium were favorite activities in 1946. The Blaisdell Center and Aloha Stadium did not exist at that time.
In 1957 the Kapiolani Technical School opened in the lower part of McKinley High at Pensacola Street and Kapiolani Boulevard in a building erected just for it. It became Kapiolani Community College 10 years later.