Rearview Mirror: Kapiolani college’s early roots traced back to 1946

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  Kapiolani Community College now occupies a beautiful campus behind Diamond Head, where Fort Ruger once was located.

    KAPIOLANI COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Kapiolani Community College now occupies a beautiful campus behind Diamond Head, where Fort Ruger once was located.

  Swimming at the Natatorium and attending football games at Honolulu Stadium were favorite activities in 1946. The Blaisdell Center and Aloha Stadium did not exist at that time.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Swimming at the Natatorium and attending football games at Honolulu Stadium were favorite activities in 1946. The Blaisdell Center and Aloha Stadium did not exist at that time.

  In 1957 the Kapiolani Technical School opened in the lower part of McKinley High at Pensacola Street and Kapiolani Boulevard in a building erected just for it. It became Kapiolani Community College 10 years later.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    In 1957 the Kapiolani Technical School opened in the lower part of McKinley High at Pensacola Street and Kapiolani Boulevard in a building erected just for it. It became Kapiolani Community College 10 years later.

Kapiolani Community College is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and I participated Thursday in a webinar about Hawaii in 1946, the year the college started. Read more

