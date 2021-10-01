comscore Big West’s kill leaders face off for Hawaii and Long Beach State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Big West’s kill leaders face off for Hawaii and Long Beach State

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle ranks second in the Big West with 3.89 kills per set, trailing only Long Beach State’s Kashauna Williams (4.58).

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Long Beach State’s Kashauna Williams (4.58), above hitting against Hawaii in 2018.

Recent history certainly favors Hawaii entering tonight’s renewal of the women’s volleyball program’s long-time rivalry with Long Beach State. Read more

