comscore Hawaii women’s soccer falls to Cal Poly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii women’s soccer falls to Cal Poly

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

Cal Poly erased Hawaii’s early lead, then held off the Rainbow Wahine for a 2-1 Big West soccer victory on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up