Hawaii women’s soccer falls to Cal Poly

Cal Poly erased Hawaii’s early lead, then held off the Rainbow Wahine for a 2-1 Big West soccer victory on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

UH sophomore Kelci Sumida converted a cross from Krista Peterson into her fourth goal of the season less than two minutes into the match. But Cal Poly (6-3, 3-0 BWC) controlled play for the next 20 minutes and Camille Lafaix scored the tying goal off an assist from Nikki Trucco.

Trucco was on the finishing end of a pass from Olivia Ortiz to give the Mustangs the lead in the 24th minute.

UH (0-7-1, 0-3) saw a chance to tie turned away when a shot by Sumida hit off the crossbar with about 19 minutes to play in the second half and the Mustangs managed to fend off the Wahine to remain undefeated in conference play.

UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez made six saves and Cal Poly’s Lindsay Kellogg finished with five.

The Wahine lost their third one-goal decision in the past four matches and close their homestand against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at WPSS.