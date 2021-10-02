comscore As Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt, signs indicate it could be entering a new phase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

As Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt, signs indicate it could be entering a new phase

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 11:26 p.m.

  COURTESY USGS

    Lava fountains within the Halemaumau Crater has resulted in ripples or waves forming on the lake surface.

  COURTESY USGS Two dominant eruptive vents on the lower right and a fountaining area in the center of the lava lake were seen Friday afternoon.

    COURTESY USGS

    Two dominant eruptive vents on the lower right and a fountaining area in the center of the lava lake were seen Friday afternoon.

  COURTESY USGS Fountain activity was seen Thursday evening at the new vent on the western crater wall.

    COURTESY USGS

    Fountain activity was seen Thursday evening at the new vent on the western crater wall.

  COURTESY USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists monitored the eruption Thursday night at Halemaumau Crater. At top, fountain activity was seen Thursday evening at the new vent on the western crater wall.

    COURTESY USGS

    Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists monitored the eruption Thursday night at Halemaumau Crater. At top, fountain activity was seen Thursday evening at the new vent on the western crater wall.

Kilauea continued its spectacular Halemaumau lava show Friday with at least one fountain reaching 50 feet in the air and lava steadily rising in the caldera, though not as rapidly as in Wednesday’s opening phases of the eruption. Read more

