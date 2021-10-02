comscore Department of Transportation seeks federal grant for Honoapiilani Highway work | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Department of Transportation seeks federal grant for Honoapiilani Highway work

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY WEST MAUI LAND COMPANY, INC. / 2016 Portions of Honoapiilani Highway from Ukumehame to Launiupoko are threatened by coastal erosion and sea-level rise. The state Department of Transportation has proposed realigning 4.5 miles of the highway farther mauka at a cost of $90 million.

    Portions of Honoapiilani Highway from Ukumehame to Launiupoko are threatened by coastal erosion and sea-level rise. The state Department of Transportation has proposed realigning 4.5 miles of the highway farther mauka at a cost of $90 million.

The state Department of Transportation is awaiting word on its application for a $25 million federal grant to help offset the estimated $90 million in design and construction costs to realign 4.5 miles of Honoa­piilani Highway that are vulnerable to sea-level rise and coastal erosion. Read more

