Department of Transportation seeks federal grant for Honoapiilani Highway work
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY WEST MAUI LAND COMPANY, INC. / 2016
Portions of Honoapiilani Highway from Ukumehame to Launiupoko are threatened by coastal erosion and sea-level rise. The state Department of Transportation has proposed realigning 4.5 miles of the highway farther mauka at a cost of $90 million.