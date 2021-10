Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced the following promotions.

>> Jessica Baricaua is vice president, retail division coordinator and main branch manager. She previously served as regional manager, West Oahu.

>> Loren Nakaoka is vice president and regional manager, West Oahu. He previously served as regional manager, East Oahu and Maui.

GYMGUYZ Honolulu has announced hiring May del Rosario as operations manager. Rosario, a fitness professional for more than 25 years, was regional sales manager of Anytime Fitness and former owner of Star Fitness Hawaii. GYMGUYZ Honolulu is an in-home mobile personal training company.

