Chaminade still has spot in Maui Invitational

Chaminade will still play in the Maui Invitational next month even if it is moved to Las Vegas as was reported Friday by CBS Sports.

“Chaminade will be playing this year regardless of venue,” Silverswords spokesman Kevin Hashiro said in an email.

Hashiro said an announcement would be made by tournament officials later in the day, but none came.

“If it’s moved, it will be for this year only,” he added.

Restrictions regarding COVID-19 forced last year’s event to be moved to Asheville, N.C.

The preseason tournament, which started in 1984, always attracts top-level men’s college basketball programs.

This year’s field includes Butler, Chaminade, Houston, Notre Dame, Oregon, Saint Mary’s, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

UH Hilo crafts winning streak in volleyball

Bria Beale had 14 kills and 20 digs to lead the UH Hilo volleyball team over Fresno Pacific 25-19, 25-13, 25-18 in Fresno, Calif., on Friday.

The Vulcans improved to 7-2 and 4-1 in the PacWest, while the Sunbirds fell to 5-10 and 1-4.

Dominican drops Hawaii Pacific

Tiff Wong had 12 kills and 22 digs to lead the Dominican volleyball team over Hawaii Pacific 25-15, 14-25, 25-22, 26-24 on Friday in San Rafael, Calif.

Lauren Christie and Ella Dotson led the Sharks with 10 kills each. HPU (2-11, 1-4 PacWest) has lost three matches in a row, while Dominican (1-13, 1-4) earned its first win.

HPU visits Academy of Art today to complete its road trip.