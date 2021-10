Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have completed a full orbit around the sun since it was Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is always a shock to reflect on the passage of time. What a year it has been. For everyone. The risks to public well being (health and safety) have taken us to uncharted territory. Domestic violence programs have been forced to reinvent ourselves and serve despite unprecedented challenges. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Our commitment to serving island families is unwavering. More people than ever needed us this year. Thankfully, we are here to meet those needs.

Our work has always been about life and death. The threat this year has been amplified. New tactics to harm and control partners were born as a result of the pandemic. Disabling access to technology, exposing people to the risk of virus infection, tormenting verbally with no respite from time at work (or school), normalizing extreme control and exploiting fears of exposure to the virus were employed by perpetrators. The injuries and acts of violence reportedly escalated in severity.

But there is hope in the future. Looking ahead it is imperative that we continue to prioritize the safety of island families. We were given that opportunity in 2020 with assistance from the media, foundations, elected leaders, businesses and generous donors. The problem of family violence is not going to disappear with a vaccine; and it is not something we hope to manage through herd immunity. It is something we must strive for as a community that cares about healthy families.

We must use our wisdom and the insights gained throughout the year to guide us on the path forward. There is no way that community- based organizations, like Domestic Violence Action Center and Child and Family Service, can do everything needed by island families. The lasting effects of trauma travel with those harmed for a lifetime. Unless we can prevent this from occurring, we must rise to meet the demand, every day, all year long, to mitigate the effects, offer hope and healing as we always done.

There are ways to help. As a business leader, make sure your team is trained, and equipped to support employees and co-workers; if you are in the health care sector make a standard inquiry (Are you safe at home? Do you need help?); if you are a clergy person, let your congregation know you care about their personal safety; if you are in a school setting, make sure children/youth can confide in someone safely; if you have a family, friend or co-worker you are concerned about, notice the red flags — they are isolated, or answering too many calls or texts from a partner, wearing clothes out of season — express the concerns you may have and listen with an open heart. Everyone doesn’t have to be an expert.

Go to www.childandfamilyservice.org or www.domesticviolenceactioncenter.org. Any help needed can be sought from us.

Let us use Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October as the inspiration to reinforce the necessity for every sector to re-commit to effectively addressing family violence. Safe families are at the core of a healthy community. We are all better off when we are each better off.

Nanci Kreidman is CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center; Karen Tan is CEO of Child & Family Service.