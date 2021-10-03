K-Drama: Donghui wins screenwriter contest on ‘Father, I Will Take Care of You’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 19

6:40 p.m. today

Donghui wins the screenwriter contest at the Channel T station. She calls her grandmother to thank her for raising her. Seungjoon misunderstands when he sees Hyunwoo in the car with a young woman.

Episode 20

7:45 p.m. today

Seunghoon finds out he is the only one who didn’t get his job back. Hyunwoo gets upset seeing Seungjoon’s family care so much about each other.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

The art competition has begun and Yang-myeong recognizes the forger. Cheon-ki is in danger of getting disqualified in the first round. Meanwhile, Cheon-ki realizes that Ha Ram is the little boy she knew as a girl and captures her memory of them in her painting.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Ha Ram and Cheon-ki know they each have feelings for one another, but Ha Ram pushes her away. Joo-hyang divulges his ­dangerous aspiration to Yang-myeong. The finale of the Maejukhun is spoiled by an uninvited spectator.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 21-22

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Myung-jun threatens Hwa-kyung with the adoption. Rather than succumbing to the threat, Hwa-kyung dares him to do as he pleases. Jae-hee sees her father flirting with a woman in a bar. Hwa-kyung tells Yeon-hee that the way she can win over Myung-jun is if she disregards him. Chairman Oh warns Hwa-kyung that Myung-jun might not react as she wants. Yeon-hee goes to meet Ju-won.

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-kyung tells Woo-jung what happened at Yangsuri villa. But Woo-jung sides with Ju-won, not believing what Hwa-kyung said. Jae-hee tells Yong-shim that Chang-soo is having an affair. Myung-jun asks Yeon-hee for a divorce. Hwa-­ kyung feels Myung-jun out, asking him how he can give up on Misung so easily. Woo-jung goes to see Myung-jun.

“Run for Tomorrow”

(Two-part drama special)

7:55 p.m. Friday

It’s 2005 — Moon-jae and Yoo-jung decide to run away together. But the two get into an auto accident and Yoo-jung suddenly disappears. Then Moon-jae suddenly finds himself in the year 2015.

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Moon-jae is thrown into more confusion when he meets a boy who calls him Dad. He then meets Yoo-jung, but she’s so much older. He also finds his father, Ga-deuk, in a vegetative state. To turn back time, Moon-jae must find Ga-deuk’s book.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.