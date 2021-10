Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“City of the Plague God”

By Sarwat Chadda

Sik just wants to live an ­ordinary life, but that changes when Nergal, the Mesopotamian plague god, shows up looking for him. Why is Nergal pursuing him and can he save Manhattan from the plague? Ages 9-13

“Girls Garage: How to Use Any Tool, Tackle Any Project, and Build the World You Want to See”

By Emily Pilloton

The book features tool types, usage, projects, quick fixes and other “how to” information, plus profiles of inspiring builder girls and women. It promotes self-sufficiency for young women so that they can change a tire or fix a running toilet. Ages 13 and up