Two Hawaii entertainers provide glimpse into talented group of nominees for Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:39 a.m.
COURTESY KAMAKA KUKONA
“I’m so stoked when I hear old songs from my first album being in rotation. To me, that’s the long-term honor, I really trip out on that,” said Kamaka Kukona, a Maui entertainer and kumu hula whose third album “Kahekeonapua” is up for five Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
COURTESY KAINANI KAHAUNAELE
Kainani Kahaunaele’s “Waipunalei” is a finalist in eight Na Hoku Hanohano Awards categories.