Two Hawaii entertainers provide glimpse into talented group of nominees for Na Hoku Hanohano Awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Two Hawaii entertainers provide glimpse into talented group of nominees for Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • COURTESY KAMAKA KUKONA “I’m so stoked when I hear old songs from my first album being in rotation. To me, that’s the long-term honor, I really trip out on that,” said Kamaka Kukona, a Maui entertainer and kumu hula whose third album “Kahekeonapua” is up for five Na Hoku Hanohano Awards ———

  • COURTESY KAINANI KAHAUNAELE Kainani Kahaunaele’s “Waipunalei” is a finalist in eight Na Hoku Hanohano Awards categories.

Kainani Kahaunaele and Kamaka Kukona are among this year’s hopefuls at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Both rooted in Hawaiian culture, the multitalented entertainers have garnered 13 nominations between them. Read more

