comscore Hawaii Air National Guard pilot flew C-17 into Kabul as part of historic evacuation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Air National Guard pilot flew C-17 into Kabul as part of historic evacuation

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY Hawaii Air National Guard pilot 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy sits in the cockpit of a C-17 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY

    Hawaii Air National Guard pilot 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy sits in the cockpit of a C-17 in Kabul, Afghanistan.

  • COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY On Aug. 15, when 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy flew the cargo aircraft into Kabul airport, smoke was visible as the Taliban took the capital.

    COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY

    On Aug. 15, when 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy flew the cargo aircraft into Kabul airport, smoke was visible as the Taliban took the capital.

  • COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy with the Hawaii Air National Guard, far right with sleeves rolled up, posed for a photo with a C-17 cargo carrier and active duty airmen in Qatar after a second sortie to Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The group was tasked to fly Kabul evacuation missions.

    COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY

    1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy with the Hawaii Air National Guard, far right with sleeves rolled up, posed for a photo with a C-17 cargo carrier and active duty airmen in Qatar after a second sortie to Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The group was tasked to fly Kabul evacuation missions.

As Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital on Aug. 15, taking control of the war-torn country, Hawaii Air National Guard 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy was co-piloting a C-17 cargo aircraft into Kabul airport. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Gov. David Ige extends COVID restrictions another 2 months

Scroll Up