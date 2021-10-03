Hawaii Air National Guard pilot flew C-17 into Kabul as part of historic evacuation
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY
Hawaii Air National Guard pilot 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy sits in the cockpit of a C-17 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY
On Aug. 15, when 1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy flew the cargo aircraft into Kabul airport, smoke was visible as the Taliban took the capital.
COURTESY COLLIN CHOW HOY
1st Lt. Collin Chow Hoy with the Hawaii Air National Guard, far right with sleeves rolled up, posed for a photo with a C-17 cargo carrier and active duty airmen in Qatar after a second sortie to Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The group was tasked to fly Kabul evacuation missions.