Hundreds of kumu ratify ‘groundbreaking’ declaration to protect, preserve and perpetuate hula

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY LEO KAHOA STEERING COMMITTEE The Kupukalala Kumu Hula Convention was broadcast live from the University of Hawaii Maui College.

  • COURTESY LEO KAHOA STEERING COMMITTEE The Kupukalala Kumu Hula Convention team gathered on Maui to run the virtual event last month. Pictured from left to right: Lehua Ah Sam, Mehanaokala Hind, Laua‘e Yamasaki, Noe Noe Wong- Wilson, K. Holoau­moku Ralar, Tatiana Tseu Fox, Henohea Kane, Hokulani Holt, Cody Pueo Pata, Lahela Spencer, Keoni Kuoha and Kehaulani Kaneholani-Santiago.

There is a saying that kumu hula Cody Pueo Pata often refers to: “Strike while the iron is hot.” And when it comes to preserving and protecting Hawaiian culture and hula, Pata said he and many other hula practitioners believe that “right now, the iron is hot.” Read more

