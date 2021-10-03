Public forum set for Mauna Kea master plan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii has scheduled a virtual public forum for Wednesday on its new draft Maunakea Master Plan.

The 122-page draft plan will guide land use decisions on UH-managed Mauna Kea lands and serve “as a framework for aligning land-use decisions, management actions and educational programs,” according to a news release. The existing master plan was adopted in 2000 with an intended 20-year lifespan.

The draft plan reaffirms a commitment to reduce the number of observatories at the summit from the current 13 to nine by the end of 2033, and proposes repurposing substantial portions of Halepohaku, formally known as the Onizuka Center for International Astronomy, to support educational programs and field research beyond astronomy.

The decommissioning process is already underway for two observatories, UH-Hilo’s Hoku Ke‘a and the Caltech Submillimeter Observatory.

The public forum will be livestreamed on the UH YouTube Channel from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. UH said the public may email questions beforehand to eforum@hawaii.edu, and Greg Chun, executive director of UH Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship, will answer them during the forum.

“The Master Plan for the University of Hawai‘i Maunakea Lands; E O I Ka Leo (Listen to the Voice),” is posted for public review and comment at maunakea. konveio.com. Comments will be accepted through Oct. 26. The website lists alternative methods to provide feedback including U.S. mail, voicemail and an online general comment form.

UH officials said public comments will be taken into consideration as the draft is amended before going to the UH Board of Regents for review and possible further changes before final approval, which is expected in early 2022.