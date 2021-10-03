Hawaii takes advantage of six Fresno State turnovers to upset No. 18 Bulldogs
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:33 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Hugh Nelson II held up his interception that sealed the Rainbow Warriors’ victory over No. 18 Fresno State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Khoury Bethley forced a fumble by Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener that set up what would become the game-winning field goal in the 27-24 win.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Matthew Shipley kicked the go-ahead 33-yard field goal to put UH up 27-24 with 3:33 left to play.
