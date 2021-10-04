comscore Editorial: Good start for better tourism | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Good start for better tourism

  • Today

In the pause forced by the pandemic, we discovered what Hawaii would be like without tourists. Nature regenerated in high-traffic spots like Hanauma Bay. A visit to the turtles at Laniakea Beach became hassle-free. And the economy tanked. The health and the hurt were both real. Nothing could make it more clear how critical it is to balance nature and industry going forward. Read more

Letters: Hawaii needs funds for climate change; Explain benefits of Build Back Better; Nurses need more residency programs

