Hawai'i Convention Center rooftop terrace needs repair | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawai‘i Convention Center rooftop terrace needs repair

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  Above, corrosion at the lower landing of stairwell 5, a fire exit for the rooftop terrace at the convention center.

    COURTESY RIDER LEVETT BUCKNALL

    Above, corrosion at the lower landing of stairwell 5, a fire exit for the rooftop terrace at the convention center.

  Hawai'i Convention Center stairwells 5 and 6 have significant structural degradation that might require all portions of the building that rely on them for fire exits to close.

    COURTESY RIDER LEVETT BUCKNALL

    Hawai‘i Convention Center stairwells 5 and 6 have significant structural degradation that might require all portions of the building that rely on them for fire exits to close.

  The Hawai'i Convention Center, above, cost $200 million to build in 1998.

    JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 13

    The Hawai‘i Convention Center, above, cost $200 million to build in 1998.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority plans to ask Gov. David Ige to add $64 million to the state’s capital improvements budget so that it can finally fix a leaky rooftop deck at the Hawai’i Convention Center. Read more

