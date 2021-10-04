Major flaws found at some Hawaii veterans cemeteries
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018
A rifle salute by the 8th Training Support Command is held during the city’s 69th annual Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree