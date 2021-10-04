Repair plans for 4 Big Island bridges announced

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bridges on Hawaii island also are getting the attention of the state Department of Transportation.

Following emergency repairs to Kolekole Bridge on Hawaii Belt Road, the DOT has updated plans for permanent repairs of that bridge plus three along the Hamakua Coast.

An intermediate repair project will supplement the emergency welding completed Sept. 20 on Kolekole Bridge, which allowed for a weight posting of 12 tons, according to a DOT news release. The repairs will be completed within three to four months and will restore normal operations on the bridge, the agency said.

A contractor has been selected for the intermediate repairs, which will include installation of a steel truss structure, support beams and rod hangers to support the bridge.

While those fixes are underway, the DOT said it will finalize environmental permit- ting and design on the permanent repairs and lead reme­diation for Kolekole. That pro- ject is estimated at $36 million with a start date of fall 2026.

Through its bridge inspection program, DOT has been monitoring three bridges along the Hamakua Coast of similar age and construction as Kolekole. The Wailuku, Nanue and Hakalau bridges will be scheduled for repairs in early 2022 to avoid load restrictions, the release said.

Permanent repair projects for each of the three bridges will take place over the following three years at an estimated combined construc- tion cost of $120 million. The DOT outlined the projects:

>> Wailuku Bridge will undergo complete rehabilitation and painting, with work anticipated to begin in fall 2025. The estimated cost is $30 million.

>> Nanue Bridge also will undergo complete rehabilitation and painting, with construction expected to start in fall 2024. The estimated cost is $30 million.

>> Hakalau Bridge work involves foundation replacement for scouring, replacement or rehabilitation of columns and trusses, deck rehabilitation, and painting, starting in fall 2023. The estimated cost is $60 million.