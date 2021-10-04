comscore Six aging structures along the historic Hana Highway on Maui are chosen for major improvements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Six aging structures along the historic Hana Highway on Maui are chosen for major improvements

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION The state Department of Transportation has identified six bridges that need immediate attention. One of those is the the one-lane Ulaino Stream Bridge on Hana Highway, above, which was built in 1914 and is nearly 16-1/2 feet wide and 39 feet long.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

    The state Department of Transportation has identified six bridges that need immediate attention. One of those is the the one-lane Ulaino Stream Bridge on Hana Highway, above, which was built in 1914 and is nearly 16-1/2 feet wide and 39 feet long.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Above, Kopiliula Stream Bridge will be replaced with a new bridge erected alongside it. The bridge, built in 1926 or possibly 1914, will remain in place but be permanently closed to traffic. The structure includes an East Maui Irrigation dam and sluice gate equipment.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

    Above, Kopiliula Stream Bridge will be replaced with a new bridge erected alongside it. The bridge, built in 1926 or possibly 1914, will remain in place but be permanently closed to traffic. The structure includes an East Maui Irrigation dam and sluice gate equipment.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Above, Mokulehua Stream Bridge, built in 1908, is the oldest concrete bridge on Maui and third oldest in Hawaii. The one-lane bridge is nearly 14 feet wide and 48 feet long.

    COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

    Above, Mokulehua Stream Bridge, built in 1908, is the oldest concrete bridge on Maui and third oldest in Hawaii. The one-lane bridge is nearly 14 feet wide and 48 feet long.

The winding drive to Hana is as much about the journey as the destination. The section of Hana Highway from Huelo to the quiet East Maui town features roadside waterfalls, tropical greenery, fruit stands and sheer coastal vistas for the 1,500 vehicles on average that travel daily on the two-lane highway, mostly tourists and residents for whom it is the primary link to the rest of the island. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 23 – 27, 2021

Scroll Up