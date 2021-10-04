Six aging structures along the historic Hana Highway on Maui are chosen for major improvements
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:53 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
The state Department of Transportation has identified six bridges that need immediate attention. One of those is the the one-lane Ulaino Stream Bridge on Hana Highway, above, which was built in 1914 and is nearly 16-1/2 feet wide and 39 feet long.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Above, Kopiliula Stream Bridge will be replaced with a new bridge erected alongside it. The bridge, built in 1926 or possibly 1914, will remain in place but be permanently closed to traffic. The structure includes an East Maui Irrigation dam and sluice gate equipment.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Above, Mokulehua Stream Bridge, built in 1908, is the oldest concrete bridge on Maui and third oldest in Hawaii. The one-lane bridge is nearly 14 feet wide and 48 feet long.