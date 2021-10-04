comscore State bankruptcies plummet 31% to 15-year low | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State bankruptcies plummet 31% to 15-year low

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

Statewide bankruptcies plunged 31.2% last month to their lowest total in 15 years as the economy remained resilient despite the end of Hawaii’s eviction moratorium. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 23 – 27, 2021

Scroll Up