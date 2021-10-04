NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was in on one special teams tackle against the Eagles.

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for an average of 50 yards a boot, with a net average of 46.8 against the Dolphins. He placed two punts inside the 20 and had a long of 57 yards.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was the second linebacker off the bench but did not generate any stats against the Buccaneers.

KAHUKU

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list. He is the 12th Cowboys player to be placed on the list.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Plays host to the Las Vegas Chargers today.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Had four solo tackles and three assists, with a tackle for loss against the Bills.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Started at right guard against the Ravens.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started and was in on three assisted tackles against the Dolphins.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was actived off injured reserve but only kicked off once as Houston was shut out by the Bills.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard against the Chiefs and recovered a Philadelphia fumble.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: On injured reserve.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: On injured reserve with fractured ribs, with the possibility of returning in a week or two.