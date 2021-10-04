Sports NFL Islanders Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii players on active 53-man rosters; does not include those on 16-player practice squads UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Was in on one special teams tackle against the Eagles. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted four times for an average of 50 yards a boot, with a net average of 46.8 against the Dolphins. He placed two punts inside the 20 and had a long of 57 yards. >> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was the second linebacker off the bench but did not generate any stats against the Buccaneers. KAHUKU >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was placed on the reserve/ COVID-19 list. He is the 12th Cowboys player to be placed on the list. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Plays host to the Las Vegas Chargers today. KAMEHAMEHA >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Had four solo tackles and three assists, with a tackle for loss against the Bills. LEILEHUA >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Started at right guard against the Ravens. PUNAHOU >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Started and was in on three assisted tackles against the Dolphins. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was actived off injured reserve but only kicked off once as Houston was shut out by the Bills. SAINT LOUIS >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard against the Chiefs and recovered a Philadelphia fumble. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: On injured reserve. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: On injured reserve with fractured ribs, with the possibility of returning in a week or two. Previous Story Iowa up to No. 3; Clemson out of Top 25 first time since 2014 Next Story Scoreboard