Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A huge bill for Convention Center

Today Updated 6:18 p.m.

It's bad enough that the leaky rooftop deck of the 23-year-old Hawai'i Convention Center is in need of an estimated $64 million in repairs; the center had cost about $200 million to build. What makes the situation worse is that the estimate has ballooned so much in just four years, more than double the $27 million estimated in 2017.

That's the kind of sticker shock that should raise public questions about ballooning project bids — and, about upkeep costs for shiny new builds that sound so good at the outset but so often come with costly futures.

A stunning victory for Warriors

By now folks have recovered from the stunning upset the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors pulled off Saturday, beating nationally ranked Fresno State 27-24. What? You didn't hear?

Hawaii battled back in the fourth quarter and then held on to its field-goal advantage. Injuries sidelined starting quarterback Chevan Cordero and, after kickoff, defensive back Cameron Lockridge, so the defense had a heavy lift. Still, a win is a win. Let's hope there will be live cheers from the stands, soon.