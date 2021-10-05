comscore Off the News: A huge bill for Convention Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A huge bill for Convention Center

  • Today
  • Updated 6:18 p.m.

It’s bad enough that the leaky rooftop deck of the 23-year-old Hawai‘i Convention Center is in need of an estimated $64 million in repairs; the center had cost about $200 million to build. What makes the situation worse is that the estimate has ballooned so much in just four years, more than double the $27 million estimated in 2017. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Open up Wailupe access without any fanfare; All kinds of ‘science’ contradict one another; Build Back Better fight about stopping socialism

Scroll Up