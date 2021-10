Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eggplant can have many personalities, taking on hot and spicy or mild and cheesy flavors — or anything in between. Read more

Eggplant can have many personalities, taking on hot and spicy or mild and cheesy flavors — or anything in between. This dish takes its cues from a miso sauce that provides a nutritional boost with the inclusion of carrots.

Serve it warm, cold or at room temperature.

Miso Eggplant

Ingredients:

• 5 small long eggplants

• Vegetable oil, as needed to coat eggplant

• Pinch sugar (optional)

Sauce ingredients:

• 1/2 small onion, diced

• 1 small carrot, diced

• 1 tablespoon miso

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 2 tablespoons parsley, minced

Directions:

To make sauce: Place onion and carrot in microwave-safe dish and microwave on high until soft, 2-3 minutes.

Puree. Stir in miso and garlic.

Cut eggplant in half. Roll in oil to keep from turning brown. Place in steamer basket over a pot of simmering water. Steam about 7 minutes, until tender.

Top with sauce and sugar, if desired. Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 1 teaspoon oil per eggplant): 250 calories, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 26 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 14 g sugar, 5 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.