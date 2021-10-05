Eatery pays homage to Waikiki’s Heyday
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 2:05 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY HEYDAY
Oh, so ono The B.O.L.T. sandwich is a take on Fête's popular ono club sandwich.
PHOTO COURTESY HEYDAY
The Heyday bar with adult swing seating.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Retro decor includes a 1950s-style record player and albums by Don Ho and his contemporaries.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pork schnitzel ($29) is accompanied by a creamy herbed gribiche sauce.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Heyday's verdant farfalle primavera ($24) is flavored throughout with kale pesto, enhancing its mix of farfalle, tomatoes, haricots verts, mushrooms and zucchini.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Juicy kalbi-glazed meatballs ($16) combining pork and beef make a delicious starter.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Mid-century classic steak Diane ($38) returns in a more contemporary, casual way, sliced to share.
