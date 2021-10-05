Nacho ordinary taco

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A frequently used word in a Californian’s vocabulary is “hella,” which means extremely (used for emphasis) or a large amount of something. So, it only makes sense that Hella Tacos Hawaii co-owner Kacie Hilario hails from the Golden State, specifically the Bay Area.

“If something is good, we say ‘that’s hella good,’ she says. “My intent was to bring some of the Bay Area influence to Hawaii, so Hella Tacos seemed fitting.”

Hilario and co-owner John Enriquez opened their truck during the pandemic. Together, the duo brings more than a decade of food and beverage experience to the kitchen.

“The idea of Hella Tacos Hawaii came about through our love for food,” says Hilario. “What makes us unique is how we combine flavors from the Philippines and Guam into familiar street foods — like tacos.”

Sisig tacos (three for $12.75) is one of the most popular items on the menu. It includes beef that’s been marinated for 24-48 hours in a housemade sauce, cheese, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, a side of green sauce and limes. This is Enriquez’s favorite and one he “definitely recommends not sharing.”

Hilario’s go-to is the sisig burrito ($13.75), which has the same marinated beef as the tacos, cheese, CHamoru red rice, black beans, pico de gallo and green sauce. It’s all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla.

“We use CHamoru red rice instead of Spanish rice,” Hilario explains. “CHamoru red rice is a staple at any Guam party or fiesta.”

For dessert, the ube macapuno champorado ($7) is not to be missed. It’s composed of sweet rice, coconut milk, sugar and ube jam, and is served in a reusable mason jar.

See where Hella Tacos Hawaii will be located next by following its Instagram (@hellatacoshi).

Hella Tacos Hawaii

hellatacoshi@gmail.com

Instagram: @hellatacoshi

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay and Venmo

How to order: In person or through Instagram direct message at least two hours in advance