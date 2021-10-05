comscore Nacho ordinary taco | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Nacho ordinary taco

  • By Ginger Keller
  • Today
  • Updated 1:51 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Neat-o burrito Adding marinated beef to the sisig burrito ($13.75)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Hella Tacos truck

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Ube macupuno champorado ($7)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Sisig burrito ($13.75)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Kitchen manager Gianni Bilon, and co-owners Kacie Hilario and John Enriquez

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Sisig tacos (three for $12.75)

A frequently used word in a Californian's vocabulary is “hella,” which means extremely (used for emphasis) or a large amount of something. Read more

Previous Story
Vegging out
Next Story
Eatery pays homage to Waikiki's Heyday

Scroll Up