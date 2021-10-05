Nacho ordinary taco
- By Ginger Keller
-
Today
- Updated 1:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Neat-o burrito Adding marinated beef to the sisig burrito ($13.75)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Hella Tacos truck
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Ube macupuno champorado ($7)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Sisig burrito ($13.75)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Kitchen manager Gianni Bilon, and co-owners Kacie Hilario and John Enriquez
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Sisig tacos (three for $12.75)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree