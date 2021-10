Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Happy National Noodle Day! When it comes to restaurants serving noods on Oahu, the selection can be diverse. Here are a few of my tried-and-true favorites. Read more

Happy National Noodle Day! When it comes to restaurants serving noods on Oahu, the selection can be diverse. Here are a few of my tried-and-true favorites.

Mission im-pastable

La Cucina Ristorante Italiano‘s (725 Kapiolani Blvd.) menu is chock-full of noodle dishes. Pappardelle Norcina ($23) is one of my favorites, featuring ribbon-like noodles served with housemade Italian sausage sautéed with onions, garlic, porcini mushrooms, whole mushrooms and pecorino Romano. This dish is full of texture and flavors. Call 808-593-2626 or visit lacucinahawaii.com.

So ramen-tic

When it comes to tsukemen — ramen noodles served with a separate bowl of broth for dipping — look no further than Menya Le Nood (560 Pensacola St.). The Menya tsukemen ($16.25), topped with two pieces of thick kakuni, an ajitama egg, menma, negi and nori, is the eatery’s signature dish. Choose from broths like shoyu, tonkotsu, black tonkotsu and goma.

Pro tip: You can upgrade to the large (9 ounces) or extra-large (10 ounces) sizes for no additional charge. To learn more, call 808-589-0634 or visit menyalenood.com.

Every day i’m trufflin’

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine (227 Lewers St.) is known for featuring the timeless flavors of Southern Sicily through its entrées. One dish you shouldn’t miss is the truffle carbonara “Tartufo Fresco,” which features fresh fettucine with mixed mushrooms and pancetta, and topped with a poached egg and shaved seasonal truffles.

To make this dish, executive chef Hiro Mimura uses premium aged Italian cheeses and housemade egg yolk fettucine. Specially imported European truffles are used and may change depending on the season and availability. This dish is usually served at market price ($88) but for all of October, it’ll be 50% off ($44).

Visit taorminarestaurant.com or call 808-926-5050 to learn more.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).