Air Force might look at Hawaii for updated radar aircraft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Air Force might look at Hawaii for updated radar aircraft

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • U.S. AIR FORCE / APRIL 16 Gen. Ken Wilsbach, center, Pacific Air Forces commander, stands with crew members of an Australian E-7 Wedgetail aircraft at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam.

  • U.S. AIR NATIONAL GUARD / APRIL 21 A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail, operated by No. 2 Squadron based at RAAF Base Williamtown, Australia, flies with a Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor near Oahu. The command-and-control aircraft traveled to Hawaii to participate in exercise Pacific Edge 21 and provide airborne early warning support to airborne participants.

Hawaii didn’t get 18 Navy P-8 Poseidon maritime aircraft a number of years ago as planned, but it would be a great location for another 737 derivative, the E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning and control platform, according to one missile defense expert. Read more

