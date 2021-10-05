HART officials have no answers for Oahu rail’s door, wheel, track problems
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
COURTESY HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION
Rail officials have not received interest on a contract offer to fix a problem with the train tracks. Above, the half-inch gap between train wheels and tracks might require replacement of wheels.
-
COURTESY HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION
Mismatched wheels and tracks force trains to slow at track crossings known as frogs, keeping them from meeting their scheduled 4- to 5-minute time between stations.
