HART officials have no answers for Oahu rail's door, wheel, track problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HART officials have no answers for Oahu rail’s door, wheel, track problems

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION Rail officials have not received interest on a contract offer to fix a problem with the train tracks. Above, the half-inch gap between train wheels and tracks might require replacement of wheels.

    Rail officials have not received interest on a contract offer to fix a problem with the train tracks. Above, the half-inch gap between train wheels and tracks might require replacement of wheels.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU AUTHORITY FOR RAPID TRANSPORTATION Mismatched wheels and tracks force trains to slow at track crossings known as frogs, keeping them from meeting their scheduled 4- to 5-minute time between stations.

    Mismatched wheels and tracks force trains to slow at track crossings known as frogs, keeping them from meeting their scheduled 4- to 5-minute time between stations.

Rail officials continue to search for a solution for too-thin wheels on too-wide track but have yet to receive interest on a contract offer that had a Sept. 24 deadline for bids to fix the problem. Read more

