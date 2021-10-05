comscore Hyatt partners with local artist to depict sense of Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hyatt partners with local artist to depict sense of Hawaii

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Isle artist Jack Soren, right, poses in the lobby of the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach with General Manager Richard Elliott in front of a mural created by Soren and commissioned by the hotel.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Isle artist Jack Soren, right, poses in the lobby of the Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach with General Manager Richard Elliott in front of a mural created by Soren and commissioned by the hotel.

Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach knows there’s an art to making sure that when visitors come to Hawaii they experience a Hawaiian sense of place. Read more

Previous Story
Repair plans for 4 Big Island bridges announced

Scroll Up