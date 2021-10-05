comscore Chaminade falls to No. 5 Azusa Pacific in men’s soccer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chaminade falls to No. 5 Azusa Pacific in men’s soccer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

A tough test to begin Pacific West Conference play resulted in a 2-0 loss for the Chaminade University men’s soccer team to nationally ranked Azusa Pacific on Monday at Saint Louis Field. Read more

