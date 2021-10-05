Chaminade falls to No. 5 Azusa Pacific in men’s soccer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A tough test to begin Pacific West Conference play resulted in a 2-0 loss for the Chaminade University men’s soccer team to nationally ranked Azusa Pacific on Monday at Saint Louis Field.

The Silverswords (2-3 overall, 0-1 PacWest) hung tough in the first half, taking a 0-0 draw into the break. Azusa Pacific showed they deserved their ranking in the second half, however, when Marco Astorga netted a 54th-minute goal. James Ndubueze’s 89th minute officially put the game away for the No. 5 Cougars.

Azusa Pacific outshot Chaminade 16-6. Silverswords keeper Brandon Yasue put forth a valiant effort in the loss, saving six shots despite conceding a pair.

Chaminade’s next game will feature an inter-city conference tilt with rival Hawaii Pacific at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Sunday at 5 p.m. The two teams met previously on Sept. 4 in a nonconference clash, which Chaminade won 2-0.

Cain leads Chaminade over Azusa Pacific

The Chaminade University women’s soccer team opened Pacific West Conference play with a 1-0 victory over Azusa Pacific at Saint Louis Field.

The Silverswords (3-2, 1-0 PacWest) didn’t need a lot of time to find themselves on the board, as Caili Cain curled a long free kick into the upper-left corner from outside the box just a minute and a half into the game. Cain’s goal, which came at the 93-second mark, was the third fastest goal in team history.

Chaminade had just one more shot attempt at the 17th minute after the opening score, but the defense rose to the challenge, surviving a 13-shot barrage from the visiting Cougars that included eight shots on goal.

Silverswords keeper Naomi Takata earned her seventh win and sixth clean sheet of her career, making seven saves against Azusa Pacific. She is within one win of tying Brandee Lane’s career wins record, and two from Lane’s shutout record. Additionally, Takata is fourth in program history with 123 career saves.

Chaminade will return at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday with a matchup against Hawaii Pacific University at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.