Noah Bartley is a "no-nonsense, violent runner" who has carried Kamehameha to the No. 1 spot in the state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Noah Bartley is a “no-nonsense, violent runner” who has carried Kamehameha to the No. 1 spot in the state

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha running back Noah Bartley powered for yardage against Punahou during their first meeting on Aug. 27 at Aloha Stadium. The Warriors lost that game but won the rematch on Friday.

    Kamehameha running back Noah Bartley powered for yardage against Punahou during their first meeting on Aug. 27 at Aloha Stadium. The Warriors lost that game but won the rematch on Friday.

Noah Alefosio Bartley is the same ballcarrier he has always been, but when your Kamehameha squad is No. 1 in the state, all eyes are on you. Read more

