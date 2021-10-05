Wahine setter Kate Lang earns BWC freshman of week honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The first two double-double performances of Kate Lang’s college career earned the University of Hawaii setter a second straight Big West women’s volleyball Freshman of the Week award on Monday. Read more

Lang’s production in running the Rainbow Wahine offense and her back-row defense helped UH remain undefeated in conference play with wins over Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton.

Lang began UH’s first homestand of the Big West season by distributing 37 assists and popping up 11 digs in a 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of Long Beach State on Friday. The Wahine got off to a shaky start but finished the match with a .349 hitting percentage.

The Wahine were extended to five sets in Sunday’s match with Cal State Fullerton and Lang ended the night with 51 assists and 17 digs as UH outlasted the Titans 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, 13-25, 15-10. She was also in on two blocks and served up an ace to open the fifth set. UH’s five primary attackers all had at least nine kills, led by Brooke Van Sickle’s career-high 21 on .354 hitting.

UH is hitting a league-best .285 in Big West matches with Lang averaging 11.57 assists per set, also the top mark in the conference.

Lang earned her first award after a UH road sweep to start the Big West season and the Wahine (7-5, 4-0 BWC) head back to California this week tied with UC Santa Barbara atop the conference standings. They’ll face UC San Diego (6-9, 3-1) on Friday and UC Irvine (10-4, 3-1) on Saturday.

UH leads BWC in RPI

The NCAA released its first RPI ranking of the season on Monday with Hawaii at No. 78.

UH is by far the highest rated Big West team in the ranking. Cal Poly is next at No. 111, one spot ahead of UC Santa Barbara.

UH’s standing was boosted by a nonconference win over No. 25 Texas A&M. The Wahine lost in four sets to No. 13 Utah, the highest-rated team on UH’s schedule.