Veteran financial services executive Greg Young has taken over the role of CEO and president of HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

Young, who previously was chief lending officer, began his new post Friday at the state’s largest credit union. He replaced Karl Yoneshige, who retired after 20 years leading the organization.

HawaiiUSA, which has $2.2 billion in assets, serves individuals and businesses through 14 branches on Oahu, Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island. It has 133,000 members.

Young joined HawaiiUSA in October 2019 as senior vice president of lending before becoming chief lending officer in April 2020. Prior to joining HawaiiUSA, Young had worked with American Savings Bank since 2007, most recently as vice president — marketing product manager.

One of Young’s goals for HawaiiUSA is to make obtaining loans at the credit union easier and faster for businesses as well as individuals.

“The pandemic demonstrated the intrinsic value of a credit union where our member is always the priority,” he said in a statement.

“When the City and County grant program was released, we provided the funds to businesses before we were reimbursed by the government. We knew that any delay in obtaining funds could mean disaster to these community businesses.”

He said he also intends to continue the credit union’s digital transformation.

“The pandemic also clearly demonstrated that people need access to their finances no matter where they are or what time it is,” Young said. “We are enabling technology that lets our members live safer, smarter, and more productive lives. We already have convenient online services, and we’ll continue to enhance those, while holding true to our goal of personally understanding what life matters are important to our members.”