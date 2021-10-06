New $1.5 billion-plus Navy destroyer USS Daniel Inouye heading for Hawaii
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:43 a.m.
The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) transited the Kennebec River, sailing away from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard on Monday en route to its new home port in Hawaii.
Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, left, met Sunday with Cmdr. DonAnn Gilmore, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works’ shipyard.