New $1.5 billion-plus Navy destroyer USS Daniel Inouye heading for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New $1.5 billion-plus Navy destroyer USS Daniel Inouye heading for Hawaii

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • U.S. NAVY The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) transited the Kennebec River, sailing away from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard on Monday en route to its new home port in Hawaii.

    The future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) transited the Kennebec River, sailing away from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works shipyard on Monday en route to its new home port in Hawaii.

  • U.S. NAVY Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, left, met Sunday with Cmdr. DonAnn Gilmore, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works’ shipyard.

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, left, met Sunday with Cmdr. DonAnn Gilmore, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works’ shipyard.

The Navy’s new “Go for Broke” destroyer named for U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, a World War II hero and one of Hawaii’s most influential statesmen, is sailing to its new home port of Pearl Harbor and a Dec. 8 commissioning at Kilo Pier. Read more

