Trailblazing CEO Connie Lau will pass the torch at HEI

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  Ann Teranishi: The president and CEO of American Savings, the state's third-largest bank, was appointed to the position in May

    COURTESY HAWAII ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC.

    Ann Teranishi:

    The president and CEO of American Savings, the state’s third-largest bank, was appointed to the position in May

  Scott Seu: The president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, HEI's largest subsidiary, will be named HEI's new chief executive

    COURTESY HAWAII ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC.

    Scott Seu:

    The president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, HEI’s largest subsidiary, will be named HEI’s new chief executive

  Shelee Kimura: Hawaiian Electric's senior vice president of customer service and public affairs will become the utility's president and CEO

    COURTESY HAWAII ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC.

    Shelee Kimura:

    Hawaiian Electric’s senior vice president of customer service and public affairs will become the utility’s president and CEO

  Connie Lau: The president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has held the top post since 2006

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Connie Lau:

    The president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has held the top post since 2006

Connie Lau, the longtime president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., highest-paid female executive in the state, and a driving force behind the company’s move toward clean energy, is retiring at the end of this year. Read more

