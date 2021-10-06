Trailblazing CEO Connie Lau will pass the torch at HEI
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:50 p.m.
COURTESY HAWAII ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC.
Ann Teranishi:
The president and CEO of American Savings, the state’s third-largest bank, was appointed to the position in May
COURTESY HAWAII ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC.
Scott Seu:
The president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric, HEI’s largest subsidiary, will be named HEI’s new chief executive
COURTESY HAWAII ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC.
Shelee Kimura:
Hawaiian Electric’s senior vice president of customer service and public affairs will become the utility’s president and CEO
COURTESY PHOTO
Connie Lau:
The president and CEO of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has held the top post since 2006
