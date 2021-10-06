QB Chevan Cordeiro could be ready for Warriors’ next game on Oct. 16

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a best-case scenario, ailing cornerback Cameron Lockridge and quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will be available for the University of Hawaii football team’s next game.

The Rainbow Warriors, who have a bye this weekend, will play next against Nevada on Oct. 16 in Reno.

After suffering an injury against New Mexico State on Sept. 25, Cordeiro did not play in Saturday’s upset of Fresno State, his first missed start in two years. Lockridge suffered a leg sprain on the opening kickoff against Fresno State. Coach Todd Graham set their return as early as next week.

“It depends,” Graham said of the recovery period. “Every person’s different.”

But Graham expressed optimism about Cordeiro “being able to get back here” for the Nevada game.

Hugh Nelson II and Von Killins filled in for Lockridge at wide-side cornerback. Nelson’s interception ended FSU’s late rally.

Brayden Schager, a true freshman from Dallas, directed three fourth-quarter scoring drives as the Warriors surged to even their records at 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West.

“I was really proud of Brayden, really proud of the way he played,” Graham said to reporters following Tuesday’s practice. “I told you all he’s a very good talent. I knew he would play well. The best thing he did was take care of the ball.”’

In the second quarter, Schager lost possession on a sack. But FSU was assessed a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive ended with a punt.

Cordeiro provided in-game tips to Schager. “Chevan’s a champion,” Graham said of Cordeiro’s support of teammates. When Graham coached at Arizona State, he recalled, two competing quarterbacks had an “icy” relationship.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Graham said, “anyone I’ve ever competed with (as a player), I wasn’t their best friend, either. It takes a special person to (tutor another). Chevan epitomizes selflessness. It’s how he was raised, his family. … He’s a service-oriented person. His humility is something I’ve spent a lot of time trying to teach other players.”

Quiet winning kick

There was a kind of hush when Matthew Shipley connected on the decisive 33-yard field goal to beat Fresno State.

With fans banned from attending because of government restrictions, “there’s no crowd noise,” Shipley said, “so you’re not as uptight, especially as a kicker.”

Shipley praised long-snapper Wyatt Tucker, holder Adam Stack and the blockers. “The team did a great job,” Shipley said. “I’m just going out there doing my job I’m coached to do, what I practice every day,” Shipley said.

Shipley has converted seven of eight field-goal attempts this season.

Bye is not a break

Graham said the bye week is not a break.

“It ain’t an off week,” Graham said. “It’s a fundamental week. It’s get-better week.”

Graham stressed honing the Warriors’ offensive tempo during Tuesday’s practice.

The UH coaches also will expand recruiting efforts this week. “Our coaches will be out this week seeing (prospects),” Graham said.

The early signing period begins Dec. 15.