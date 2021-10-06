comscore QB Chevan Cordeiro could be ready for Warriors’ next game on Oct. 16 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

QB Chevan Cordeiro could be ready for Warriors’ next game on Oct. 16

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

In a best-case scenario, ailing cornerback Cameron Lockridge and quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will be available for the University of Hawaii football team’s next game. Read more

Previous Story
Noah Bartley a ‘no-nonsense, violent runner’ who has carried Kamehameha to No. 1 spot in Hawaii

Scroll Up