Hawaii News

Firm to pay delinquent Kakaako housing fees

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Community Development Authority plans on raising monthly rents by 5% every year beginning in January at the Honuakaha Complex.

Affordable rental apartments in Kakaako serving low-income seniors could shift from state to private ownership as part of an effort to address financial challenges with the property. Read more

