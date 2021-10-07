comscore Honolulu Police Department seeks city help with inquiry on Major Stephen Gerona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department seeks city help with inquiry on Major Stephen Gerona

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department asked the city administration for help with an internal investigation into allegations that a major harassed and bullied subordinates who did not agree with his management style and decision-making. Read more

Previous Story
Old housing in Moiliili cleared for affordable midrise

Scroll Up