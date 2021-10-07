Honolulu Police Department seeks city help with inquiry on Major Stephen Gerona

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Police Department asked the city administration for help with an internal investigation into allegations that a major harassed and bullied subordinates who did not agree with his management style and decision-making.

Acting Chief Rade Vanic told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday that the department is working with the city Equal Opportunity Office, the Corporation Counsel and the Department of Human Resources to address the accusations made by some officers in a lawsuit and confidential complaints that Maj. Stephen Gerona harassed them and retaliated against them for reporting his behavior.

Vanic did not address specifics of HPD’s Professional Standards Office investigation and told commissioners he would be more candid in executive session. HPD leadership is not taking sides, he said, and ongoing litigation and investigations prevent him from saying too much about Gerona’s status. Gerona was transferred Sunday from HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division to its Legislative Liaison Office.

He reminded commissioners that anyone accused of a crime or violating department policies deserves due process and a thorough investigation before anyone passes judgment.

Vanic did rebut the allegation made by Det. Maile Rego in a lawsuit that Gerona’s command of CID prompted a wave of transfers. A review of the eight months of transfer requests received while Gerona oversaw CID showed no particular increase or decrease.

“One side of a story, no matter how compelling, is not the full story,” said Vanic, speaking to commissioners.

Vanic asked DHR to get involved to ensure an independent probe would take place. HPD may have to look to another outside agency for help, Vanic said. Employees who come forward with accusations are being treated fairly and in accordance with department policies, he said.

Officers who spoke to the media about Gerona without getting permission received written warnings that they violated department policies, and if they continue, disciplinary action was possible.

Vanic dismissed the idea that the warnings were retaliation for speaking to the press about internal HPD matters, telling commissioners that the policy is enforced at all times and is important to protecting complainants, victims and suspects.

“I don’t view it as we are trying to retaliate against them,” Vanic said. “We just want to put them on notice that ‘you have to follow the rules.’”

The chief’s public comments came after commissioners heard testimony from Rego and state Sen. Kurt Fevella, who reiterated their allegations that Gerona was known as a bully and should be placed on leave while being investigated for harassment and intimidation.

“It’s us versus them, commanders versus subordinates,” said Rego, who is on leave. “How can HPD ask the community to trust its officers if we don’t trust each other?”

Vanic read from a letter he sent to Fevella and told commissioners an investigation into allegations against an officer may take two to three months or longer.

Colleagues of Gerona, who were not authorized to speak to the Star-Advertiser, say his old-school style adheres to HPD’s chain of command and his interactions are primarily with captains. The officers accusing him of wrongdoing are several ranks removed from Gerona and would not normally interact with him. CARES act funding that paid for overtime and COVID-19 enforcement created additional work and forced commanders to make difficult decisions about staffing that subordinate officers did not always agree with, police said.

Some of the complaints against Gerona stemmed from his efforts to ensure that officers did not use overtime funds created by COVID-19 to pad earning formulas with the state Employees’ Retirement System.

HPD supervisors are expected to to curtail such activities, known as “spiking.” ERS may penalize HPD by forcing it to pay the difference the employee would normally receive until the retiree dies. Some officers did not take to Gerona’s management of COVID-19 enforcement practices, police said.