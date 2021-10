Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MVNP, an advertising agency and public relations firm, has announced hiring of the following. Read more

MVNP, an advertising agency and public relations firm, has announced hiring of the following.

>> Caroline Sluyter is the director of public relations. Sluyter worked for the communications teams at the Hawaii Government Employees Association and the Hawaii Department of Transportation, was a media liaison for the Honolulu Police Department and a news reporter at KITV4 News.

>> Kevin Wee is the digital marketing director. Wee was previously employed at MVNP for seven years and returns after working in California.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.