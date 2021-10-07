Honolulu police, federal agents seize $6 million in illegal drugs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police and federal agents broke up a drug trafficking organization last week in West Oahu, seizing more than $6 million in methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, guns and more than $370,000 in cash, according to police and court documents.

Investigators with HPD’s Narcotics Vice Division and agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a 10-month investigation that resulted in at least two arrests and the execution of four search warrants.

Courtney Gene Jeter and Janet Pauline Nelson were indicted Sept. 29 and arrested Friday for allegedly selling methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

“This is just an example of some of the things our officers and partnerships result in … our efforts to continue to keep our city safe,” said acting Honolulu police Chief Rade Vanic, speaking to Honolulu police commissioners Wednesday.

On three occasions in March a DEA confidential source allegedly purchased pound quantities of methamphetamine from Jeter, according to the indictment.

The confidential source paid $16,000 for 2 pounds of meth in March and over the last year has given $39,000 to Jeter for 5 total pounds of drugs.

The confidential source and Jeter used coded language via mobile phone to set up the sales. Prior to all four transactions, once the confidential source ordered the methamphetamine, Jeter was seen visiting a residence that agents believe was a “stash house,” or storage location, for narcotics and drug money, according to court documents.

Agents and officers allegedly watched Jeter drive to meet the confidential source and complete the sale.

On Sept. 17, Nelson was pulled over for a traffic violation, according to the indictment.

During the traffic stop, an HPD narcotics detection canine found drugs in the car’s passenger door. Federal agents searched the vehicle and found approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine. Nelson admitted that the methamphetamine was hers and told agents she was selling drugs and permitted investigators to search her home.

During the search, she provided agents access to her safe where about 2 pounds of methamphetamine and 175 gross grams of cocaine were found. Nelson told investigators she had a source who was supplying her with the drugs and that she was distributing the narcotics to others, according to court documents.

A detention hearing for Jeter is set for today at 9:30 a.m. before Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter. Nelson’s detention hearing before Porter is scheduled for Friday.