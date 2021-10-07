comscore Honolulu police, federal agents seize $6 million in illegal drugs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police, federal agents seize $6 million in illegal drugs

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Honolulu police and federal agents broke up a drug trafficking organization last week in West Oahu, seizing more than $6 million in methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, guns and more than $370,000 in cash, according to police and court documents. Read more

