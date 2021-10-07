Cindy Luis: Volleyball celebrating its Black athletes, with many former University of Hawaii players
- By Cindy Luis
Today
- Updated 1:06 a.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Kanani Danielson, featured as part of the AVCA’s diversity group’s defining moments in the sport by Black athletes.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Deitre Collins-Parker, featured as part of the AVCA’s diversity group’s defining moments in the sport by Black athletes.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Teee Williams-Sanders, featured as part of the AVCA’s diversity group’s defining moments in the sport by Black athletes.
