University of Hawaii's Andre Ilagan in second round of tennis nationals
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan in second round of tennis nationals

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan became the first Rainbow Warrior player to win a match in a national tournament with a victory at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday. Read more

Big-play Khoury Bethley snags national defensive player honor

