University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan in second round of tennis nationals

Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan became the first Rainbow Warrior player to win a match in a national tournament with a victory at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday.

Ilagan swept Georgia Tech’s Marcus McDaniel 6-3, 6-0 in the first round and will meet Juan Carlos Aguilar of TCU today. Ilagan is just the fourth Rainbow Warrior to compete in the tournament.

Concordia Irvine sweeps HPU in volleyball

Kirra Schultz had a double-double and the Concordia Irvine women’s volleyball team swept Hawaii Pacific 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 at the Shark Tank.

Shultz put down 11 kills and came up with 10 digs for the Eagles (9-3, 4-1 PacWest). Ella Dotson led the Sharks (2-13, 1-6) with eight kills.