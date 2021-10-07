Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan in second round of tennis nationals By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan became the first Rainbow Warrior player to win a match in a national tournament with a victory at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan became the first Rainbow Warrior player to win a match in a national tournament with a victory at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday. Ilagan swept Georgia Tech’s Marcus McDaniel 6-3, 6-0 in the first round and will meet Juan Carlos Aguilar of TCU today. Ilagan is just the fourth Rainbow Warrior to compete in the tournament. Concordia Irvine sweeps HPU in volleyball Kirra Schultz had a double-double and the Concordia Irvine women’s volleyball team swept Hawaii Pacific 25-9, 25-21, 25-15 at the Shark Tank. Shultz put down 11 kills and came up with 10 digs for the Eagles (9-3, 4-1 PacWest). Ella Dotson led the Sharks (2-13, 1-6) with eight kills. Previous Story Big-play Khoury Bethley snags national defensive player honor